CF Scott Schebler (hamstring) was in the original lineup Wednesday but was scratched about three hours before the game. Schebler was replaced by a pinch runner in the eighth inning Tuesday when he appeared to limp past first base after beating out an infield hit. It is not known if Schebler will be able to return to the lineup Thursday for the series finale.

OF Patrick Kivlehan was picked up off waivers from San Diego on Wednesday and is scheduled to join the Reds for their season-ending weekend series with the Cubs. Kivlehan played 100 games for three Triple-A teams this year, hitting .254 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs. He got into five games for the Padres last month, going 4-for-16 with his first major league homer.

SS Zack Cozart (sore right knee) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday. The procedural move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Patrick Kivlehan. Cozart ended his season with a .252 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 121 games. Cozart is expected to be healthy for spring training next February, although he is on a one-year contract, so it is possible he might be with a different organization.

RHP Dan Straily gets the call Thursday night when Cincinnati concludes its four-game series in St. Louis. Straily, who has a chance at his 15th win of the year, is coming off a 6-1 triumph in Milwaukee on Saturday night, when he cruised through 6 2/3 innings, allowing only five hits and a run with two walks and five strikeouts. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three career games against the Cardinals.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani finished his season in strong fashion Wednesday night, earning his ninth win with six solid innings. DeSclafani scattered six hits and allowed a run, walking two and striking out three as he improved his career record against St. Louis to 4-1. DeSclafani concluded his year with a 9-5 record and a 3.28 ERA in 20 starts, giving hope he can be a foundation piece for many years.

2B Brandon Phillips (sore left hand) left the Tuesday game before the bottom of the seventh inning, and he didn't play Wednesday. Manager Bryan Price said Phillips appeared to injure the hand while swinging and missing at a Matt Bowman pitch in the seventh Tuesday night. It was not known whether Phillips would be available Thursday night.

