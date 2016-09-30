CF Scott Schebler (hamstring) sat out for the second straight game Thursday.

CF Scott Schebler (hamstring) didn't start for the second straight game but pinch-hit in the ninth and tied the game with a two-out infield single. Schebler was replaced by a pinch runner in the eighth inning Tuesday after appearing to limp past first base on an infield hit. It was not known if Schebler would be able to return to the lineup for the season's last series.

RHP Josh Smith will get the start Friday night when Cincinnati starts its last series of the season at home against the Cubs. Smith last started on Sept. 20 against Chicago, pitching three innings and giving up a run in a 6-1 defeat. Smith, who has come out of the bullpen in 30 of his 31 outings this year, is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in four career outings against Chicago.

RHP Dan Straily pitched decently in his last start of the year, allowing six hits and three runs in six innings at St. Louis. He walked two walks and struck out seven. Straily finished the year at 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 20 quality starts out of 31, including four in a row to end the season. While Straily was tagged for 31 homers, the 10th major league pitcher to reach 30 this year, he should go into next year as a fixture in the rotation.

2B Brandon Phillips (left hand) sat out for the second straight game Thursday.

2B Brandon Phillips (sore left hand) sat out Thursday for the second evening in a row. Manager Bryan Price said Phillips appeared to injure the hand while swinging and missing at a Matt Bowman pitch in the seventh Tuesday night. It was not known whether Phillips would be available for the weekend.

1B Joey Votto (chin) took seven stitches after being removed for a pinch runner in the eighth inning. Votto was struck by Tommy Pham's throw from left field as he slid into second with a leadoff double, and he left the field with blood dripping on his jersey. Votto went 3-for-4, including his 1,400th career hit in the fourth inning, his 47th multi-hit game of the season.