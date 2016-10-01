SS Jose Peraza doubled in the sixth inning on Thursday. He's now reached base in 10 straight games. Since the All-Star break, Peraza is batting .366, the third-highest mark in major league history for a rookie before or after the All-Star Game, minimum 170 plate appearances.

RHP Josh Smith retired the first 12 batters he faced Thursday night before giving up a solo homer to Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist leading off the fifth. In just his second start of the season, Smith allowed two runs and three hits with a walk and a strikeout. "Smith's innings this year are invaluable," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "He's pitched in a multitude of roles, starter, long relief, middle relief. He's getting acclimated to pitching in the big leagues in high leverage situations.'

INF Patrick Kivlehan made his Reds debut as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning on Friday night and grounded out. On Wednesday, he was was claimed off waivers from the Padres.. He's the 52nd Reds player to appear in a game this season, their highest total since 2006.

1B Joey Votto left Thursday's game at St. Louis in the eighth inning after being struck on the chin by a thrown ball, resulting in a cut that required seven stitches. But, Votto wanted to let manager Bryan Price know he would be available for Friday's game. So he texted Price at 3 a.m. "When I was asleep, as was my wife," Price said, smiling. "She didn't appreciate it." Votto hit his 29th home run in the ninth on Friday.