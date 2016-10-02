OF Scott Schebler, who's been dealing with a hamstring issue, likely will start Sunday in the regular season finale against the Cubs. Schebler pinch-hit in the sixth inning Saturday and grounded out.

RF Patrick Kivlehan started in right field Saturday, his first start since being claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in Friday'sgame. He went 0-for-3 on Saturday and misplayed a fly ball for a double.

RHP Tim Adleman allowed three earned runs and six hits over five innings in his final start of the season. He walked two and struck out four against the National League Central champion Cubs. "He was sharp with his fastball and changeup and he was getting reactions on his curveball," manager Bryan Price said.

2B Brandon Phillips is out with a deep bone bruise in his left hand. He might be a pinch-hit option if he can swing the bat. He hasn't played since Tuesday.

1B Joey Votto is hitting .412 since the All-Star break and will become the first player to hit .400 after the All-Star Game since Ichiro hit .429 in 2004.