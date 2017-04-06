OF Tyler Goeddel was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the Reds from the Phillies. Goeddel, 24, is a multi-positional outfielder who played mostly left field for Philadelphia last year, batting .192/.258/.291 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 92 games in his first major league action.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday to make room for OF Tyler Goeddel, who was claimed off waivers. DeSclafani is out due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

LHP Brandon Finnegan's success this season hinges on being more pitch-efficient and throwing first-pitch strikes, allowing him to pitch deeper into games. After a 25-pitch first inning on Wednesday night, Finnegan rolled through the next six frames, had 13 first-pitch strikes and delivered one of the finest outings of his young career in a 2-0 win over the Phillies. Finnegan struck out nine and retired the final 19 batters he faced. The key was a two-seam changeup he has been working on since last season. "Very impressive," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He was a little haphazard in the first, but after that he was extremely sharp. Had the full mix. A little extra on the fastball. There were some good sliders, but he had better command of the changeup."

1B Joey Votto's first hit of the season was a big one, as he launched a solo home run off Phillies RHP Jerad Eickhoff in the seventh inning to snap a scoreless tie in a 2-0 win Wednesday. It also was Votto's 222nd career home run, moving him into a fourth-place tie with Jason Bay on the all-time home runs list for Canadian-born major league players.

C Devin Mesoraco (right hip surgery) plans to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Thursday night. He is expected to catch six innings. The plan, according to manager Bryan Price, is to have Mesoraco catch seven innings in consecutive games, then eventually nine innings back-to-back before being activated.