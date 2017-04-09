RHP Barrett Astin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in order for Arroyo to start Saturday's game. Astin was one of seven rookies to make the Opening Day roster and actually pitched one-third of an inning in that game against Philadelphia, but hadn't seen the mound since. Acquired in the Jonathan Broxton trade with Milwaukee in 2014, Astin could find his way back to the Reds later this season in case of injury or other roster adjustment.

RHP Robert Stephenson experienced a miserable outing in his 2017 debut, issuing six walks in 1 2/3 innings and being tagged with three runs. Stephenson ran up nine three-ball counts in the 13 hitters he faced and was charged with a no-pitch intentional walk to Kolten Wong. Of the 59 pitches he threw, just 26 were strikes. Stephenson might need some more Triple-A time to polish his mechanics and work on throwing strikes.

RHP Bronson Arroyo missed his spots at times and paid the price with a loss in his first major league game since June 15, 2014. Arroyo gave up six hits and six runs in four innings, walking three and striking out three. Never a pitcher who won with raw power, Arroyo didn't exceed 86 mph on the radar gun, and made two bad pitches to Aledmys Diaz that resulted in a solo homer and a three-run blast. His next start could be Thursday night against Milwaukee.

RHP Scott Feldman gets the start Sunday when Cincinnati finishes its three-game series in St. Louis. Feldman was the team's Opening Day starter, but lasted only 4 2/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia, allowing seven hits and three runs with two walks and six strikeouts. He's faced the Cardinals just once in his career, yielding six hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-1 loss on June 20, 2013 while pitching for the Chicago Cubs.

C Devin Mesoraco (right hip) continues his rehab assignment Saturday night for Double-A Pensacola in a game against Tennessee, as he's scheduled to catch seven innings. The one-time All-Star went 1-for-3 and caught six innings for the Blue Wahoos in their season opener Thursday night, then took Friday night off. Mesoraco played only 16 games last year for Cincinnati due to shoulder and hip problems.

