SS Zack Cozart tripled in the fifth for an RBI, extending his season-opening hitting streak to six games. Cozart also tripled Saturday, giving him consecutive games with a triple, the first time that's happened for a Red since Hernan Iribarren did it last September against the New York Mets. Hitting sixth or seventh in the order seems to suit Cozart, who would rather swing the bat than take pitches.

LHP Brandon Finnegan gets the call Monday night when Cincinnati opens a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Finnegan was dominant in his season debut Wednesday night against Philadelphia, giving up only one hit and fanning nine over seven innings in a 2-0 win. He's 2-1 with a 2.03 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates, splitting his two outings against them last September.

LF Adam Duvall enjoyed the fifth three-hit game of his career, three of them in St. Louis, on Sunday. Making this one more impressive was that it happened against Carlos Martinez, who last year didn't yield an extra-base hit to a right-handed hitter until late July. Duvall is showing last year's 33-homer campaign and NL All-Star selection wasn't a fluke, as he finished the first week of 2017 batting .348 with two homers and four RBIs.

RHP Scott Feldman breezed through six-plus scoreless innings Sunday to pick up the win, enabling Cincinnati to take a series in St. Louis for just the fifth time in 14 years. Feldman allowed only four hits and walked one while fanning six. He mixed his pitches very well, throwing 68 of 101 for strikes, and displayed a newly found changeup that he worked on during the spring but didn't really use on Opening Day.

C Devin Mesoraco (right hip) caught seven innings Saturday night in the second game of his rehab assignment for Double-A Pensacola, cracking a two-run homer to account for the Blue Wahoos' only offense in a 9-2 loss to Tennessee. Mesoraco is taking Sunday off and is planning to catch all nine innings on Monday night. The one-time All-Star could be back with the Reds by month's end if things go without incident during his 20 days in the minors.