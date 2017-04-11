RHP Michael Lorenzen came on with a run in, the bases loaded and no outs in the third inning. He got the Pirates in order to close out the inning with no further damage, one of three perfect innings he tossed. He struck out three and earned the win. Lorenzen is a former starter who would like to be one again. "I will be back in the rotation one day," he said. "When that time comes, I will capitalize on that opportunity and I will take advantage of it and I'll run with it and never look back. When I get opportunities like this, I'm going to do what I can, control what I can control and let them make the decisions."

SS Zack Cozart was a late scratch because of a sore wrist. He is batting .450. 2B Scooter Gennett moved into his seventh spot in the lineup, and Jose Peraza moved from second base to shortstop.

2B Scooter Gennett hit his second homer Monday, a solo shot to right-center in the eighth for the Reds' final run. He was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, breaking an 0-for-7 start on the road trip.

3B Eugenio Suarez hit his second homer Monday, a solo shot to left in the fifth, giving him a three-game hitting streak (7-for-12, two doubles, two homers, four RBIs). He also picked up an RBI when he drew a walk with the bases loaded.

LHP Cody Reed pitched the sixth through eighth innings Monday at Pittsburgh, and they were a perfect three innings with four strikeouts. Only one ball got out of the infield.

LHP Brandon Finnegan had a big comedown from his season debut, when he pitched seven scoreless innings against Philadelphia. Against the Pirates on Monday, he pitched two-plus innings, allowing a run on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts.