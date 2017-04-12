RHP Rookie Davis left his start after four innings and 88 pitches. Davis, making just his second career start, was hit in the forearm while attempting to bunt. Manager Bryan Price said he hoped Davis would be able to take his regular turn Sunday against Milwaukee.

RHP Austin Brice returned from a rehab assignment, was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to Double-A Pensacola. Brice made two rehab appearances for Pensacola. He had been sidelined with ulnar nerve inflammation since early March.

INF Scooter Gennett was 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. He now has three home runs in 19 at-bats this season. Gennett is third on the Reds with 13 total bases despite starting just four games.

1B Joey Votto went 0-for-5, continuing a season-long slide. Votto is hitting .161, with an uncharacteristically high number of strikeouts (5) compared to walks (2). Votto has led the majors in walks four times and in on-base percentage five times in his career.