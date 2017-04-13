RHP Barrett Astin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Astin, 25, made one appearance with Cincinnati this season, pitching one-third of an inning of relief against Philadelphia April 3 in his major league debut. He also made on minor league appearance with Louisville, throwing two innings against Columbus Sunday.

RHP Rookie Davis was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm. Davis was hit by a pitch on Tuesday while attempting to execute a bunt. He was removed from the game after four innings. Through two starts this season, Davis has a 6.43 ERA.

1B Joey Votto snapped an 0-for-12 streak with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Votto also added an RBI and a walk and increased his batting average to .171 and his on-base percentage to .237. Those numbers still represent significant departures from his career averages of .312 and .423.

C Devin Mesoraco (right hip surgery) will catch on consecutive days for the first time Thursday during his rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola. Mesoraco is 4-for-15 with a home run and three RBIs in four games of his rehab stint.