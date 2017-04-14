RHP Barrett Astin pitched two scoreless innings on Thursday night, including his first career strikeout. Astin allowed two hits and a walk. He was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Wednesday.

RHP Robert Stephenson threw a scores eighth and ninth inning in a 9-2 win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. "Very encouraging," manager Bryan Price said. "He had much better fastball command last night and he was able to get that split and curve over. It's still a work in progress, but what a great step for Robert." He had made 112 of 114 professional appearances as a starter.

RHP Bronson Arroyo made his first start at Great American Ball Park since 2013, but it was a rough homecoming as the veteran allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings. Arroyo rejoined the Reds in spring training after not pitching for nearly two full seasons due to elbow and shoulder surgeries. It's taking some time for him to get up to speed, especially after a limited spring training. "I feel like I have less room for error," Arroyo said. "I feel like I don't have enough to finish guys. My (velocity) obviously isn't as good as it used to be. I can get into counts to keep guys off the bases with walks; but, if I keep giving up big innings like I did the last two times out, it is going to be hard to keep the team in the game."

RHP Blake Wood hasn't allowed a run in his last four appearances, spanning 3 2/3 innings. He has allowed three hits, walked none and struck out five. "He's a lot like (former Reds reliever) Sam LeCure," manager Bryan Price said. "He's 'Mr. Everything.' You can use him middle or late and his demeanor doesn't change. His value has spiked since last year. He's an extremely valuable piece to us."