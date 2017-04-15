RHP Barrett Astin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Friday, less than 24 hours after he pitched two scoreless innings with a walk and his first career strikeout in a 5-1 loss to the Brewers on Thursday night. Astin pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two appearances with the Reds.

SS Zack Cozart hit a two-run homer Friday night to extend his season-opening hitting streak to nine games, including four multi-hit games. Cozart, who hit in 10 straight games to begin last season, has shrugged off persistent trade talk for the past year as the Reds might look to move him with Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera considered the middle infield of the future.

C Tucker Barnhart continues to make the most of his opportunity since taking over as the starting catcher in May 2016 with Devin Mesoraco beset with injuries. Barnhart has hit safely in six of eight appearances. He also has thrown out four of seven would-be base stealers. "He's unloading great and with accuracy," manager Bryan Price said. Barnhart did not play Friday night.

RHP Scott Feldman pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning on Friday night, but the Reds' bullpen couldn't maintain his one-run lead. Feldman received a no-decision after giving up two earned runs and four hits. He walked five. "On a night like this, the best thing I can take was I kept the team in the game," Feldman said. "I didn't have good command at all."