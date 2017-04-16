C Stuart Turner could be the odd man out when Devin Mesoraco returns, and with Tucker Barnhart playing well as the Reds' primary catcher. "We don't want to lose Stuart Turner," said manager Bryan Price. "In a three-catcher system, hard to find playing time." Turner is rated as the best defensive catcher in the Reds system, although the Brewers stole five bases Friday night with him behind the plate.

OF Jesse Winker knew his stay in the big leagues likely was going to be brief with the Reds needing a spot on the roster for Sunday's starter. So, he needed to make the most of his opportunity. With the score tied 4-4 in the sixth inning on Saturday, Winker pinch hit and delivered a bloop double to left for his first career hit, driving in the go-ahead runs. "Those two runs obviously were important to us, and a big memory for him," said manager Bryan Price.

LHP Brandon Finnegan left Saturday's start after just one inning due to a strained shoulder. He was struggling at the time with two runs, three walks, and a wild pitch during a 26-pitch first inning. "He had a little bit of sensation in his last start," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "It looked good to go (on Saturday). He won't be able to make his next start. The Reds have some time to make a decision on filling Finnegan's spot in the rotation. Rookie Davis is expected back this week from a bruised forearm.

RHP Homer Bailey is throwing up to 180 feet now and getting closer to being cleared to throw off the mound. Bailey has made just eight starts the past two seasons following right elbow surgery. He experienced soreness during Spring Training causing him to begin the season on the disabled list for the second time in three years. In Feb. 2014, Bailey signed a six-year, $105 million contract.

C Devin Mesoraco could take major steps toward a return to the major leagues next week when he plans to catch back-to-back nine-inning games then after a day off, catch another nine innings before being evaluated for a possible return to the Reds. Mesoraco appeared in just 39 games the past two seasons due to hip and shoulder injuries.