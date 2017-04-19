RHP Rookie Davis won't be ready to start against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, the first day he's eligible to come off the disabled list with a bruised forearm. Davis is scheduled to throw a bullpen later this week.

RHP Tim Adleman will start the series opener on Friday night versus the Cubs. He was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to fill Brandon Finnegan's spot in the rotation after the left-hander was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Adleman was summoned in relief on Sunday after Sal Romano lasted just three innings. Adleman retired the first eight batters he faced, finishing with just one run and two hits allowed over four innings.

LHP Sal Romano was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He made his major league debut on Sunday but lasted just three innings. Romano had one of the best spring trainings among the pitchers competing for the final rotation spots but began the season at Triple-A to work more on his changeup.

3B Eugenio Suarez was scratched from the lineup Tuesday with a stiff neck. Scooter Gennett started in his place. Suarez had hit safely in nine of his previous 10 starts. Reds manager Bryan Price expects Suarez to be back in the lineup Wednesday.

LF Adam Duvall tied a career high with five RBIs on Tuesday night, in his first two at-bats. Duvall had a sacrifice fly in the first then his first career grand slam in the second off Orioles' starter Kevin Gausman. "Every time I came up, it was like the bases were loaded," Duvall said. "With two strikes (on the grand slam), I'm just up there battling. I think it was a changeup. It wasn't a bad pitch."

RHP Bronson Arroyo took a positive step forward in his comeback on Tuesday when he pitched five solid innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Arroyo (1-2), who needed a positive start after two rough outings to mark his return to the Reds, allowed three runs in five innings. "I'm encouraged by tonight," Arroyo said. "I felt a little crisper with the sinker and the breaking ball. I'm still getting a little winded." Arroyo, 40, kept the Orioles off-balance by changing speeds but allowing them to put the ball in play which he believed was his best chance to be successful given a recent drop in velocity. "I have to be Houdini, after being out of the game for two and a half years."

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. "He's a length relief pitcher," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "He's been stretched out. (The recall) It's a benefit for him and a benefit for us. You've seen we've been flipping pitchers. We're trying to get into a groove where we're consistently getting six innings from our starters." Bonilla was claimed off waivers from the Pirates on Feb. 13 and began this season with the Bats, going 2-0 with a 5.56 ERA. He has five major league appearances including three starts, all for the Rangers in 2014.