LHP Amir Garrett allowed two runs and seven hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts in seven innings in a 2-0 loss to Baltimore. "I did a very good job executing my pitches," Garrett said. "My change was working very well. My slider was working well. And I was able to work both sides of the plate. A couple of times I missed my spots and balls got through. I just told myself to bear down." Garrett's 12 strikeouts tied a club record by a rookie left-hander and were the most since Dennis Reyes fanned 12 on Aug. 28, 1998, at Pittsburgh. The club record for Reds rookies is held by Gary Nolan, who struck out 15 San Francisco Giants on June 7, 1967. Garrett has produced quality starts in each of his first three career outings.

3B Eugenio Suarez returned to the lineup after being scratched Tuesday with a stiff neck. Suarez has hits in nine of his previous 10 starts. He took extra ground balls before Wednesday's game. Suarez has made strides defensively this season. He went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

LHP Cody Reed is returning to the rotation Saturday against the Cubs. Reed began the season with eight straight scoreless innings, all in relief. He has four walks and eight strikeouts. "He's throwing three pitches for strikes, but the key is he's keeping himself in better counts," manager Bryan Price said. Reed had a 7.36 ERA in 10 starts last season and lost some confidence along the way. This year, Price has used him in the bullpen to get acclimated. "Utilizing the bullpen as a transition piece to get guys back into the rotation is a good idea," Price said. "You don't have to manage the four days between starts. When your number is called, you don't have time to think about it. It's a good segue."

C Devin Mesoraco caught back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday. He now will be reassessed to determine whether he can rejoin the team. "If he feels beat up today, he might need a little more activity there to improve his durability," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Can you imagine what it must be like to miss two years? It's got to be a helpless feeling, but I think he understands the importance of being ready. He's not going to come back here and catch just a couple of days a week." Mesoraco made just 29 appearances the past two seasons due to hip and shoulder injuries. He's three years removed from a 25-homer, 80-RBI season in 2014.