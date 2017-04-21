RF Scott Schebler was moved down to seventh in the order on Thursday, but not because he is struggling at the plate. Schebler went 3-for-22 in the Baltimore series, including 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Thursday. "With a lefty (Wade Miley) going, we just wanted to get a little more protection for (Eugenio Suarez)," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "If a right-hander was going, he'd be right back up there at sixth."

LHP Tony Cingrani was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday night due to oblique soreness. A corresponding move will be made Friday. Cingrani sustained the injury on his final pitch of a scoreless inning on Tuesday. He has a 1.93 ERA in five appearances this season.

RHP Scott Feldman allowed only a run and four hits through seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. He struck out four and did not walk a batter over his 86 pitches. The only run he allowed was a solo homer by Jonathan Schoop in the second inning. "It was a curveball that caught a little too much of the plate," Feldman said. "I had in my notes that he's an aggressive hitter and to not throw him any curveballs for strikes, but that one caught a little too much of the plate."

C Devin Mesoraco (right hip surgery in July 2016) will need a few more days before being activated, Reds manager Bryan Price said Thursday. He is 4-for-32 (.125) through nine games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola. "He's probably ready, but he's going to stay down there through the weekend before we re-evaluate," Price said. "His rehab ends on the 25th, so he could travel on the 26th and we could activate him on the 28th after the off day. We'll give him a few more days, a few more at-bats, a few more nine-inning (outings) to get comfortable." Mesoraco made just 29 appearances the past two seasons due to hip and shoulder injuries. He had a 25-homer, 80-RBI season in 2014.