RHP Rookie Davis who's eligible to come off the disabled list on Saturday, threw a bullpen session on Friday. "We'll have to wait to see how he comes out of it," Reds manager Bryan Price said Davis has been on the DL since April 12 with a bruised right forearm.

RHP Tim Adleman starred on the mound and with the bat Friday night. Adleman allowed two earned runs in six innings with a career-high seven strikeouts. He also added a two-run double in the fourth inning for his first hit of the season. It was his third career double and fourth and fifth career RBIs "It was a little spotty at times," Adleman said of his outing. "But if you had told me six innings and two runs against the Cubs before the game, I would have taken it."

LHP Tony Cingrani was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday night with oblique soreness. He suffered the injury on his final pitch of a scoreless inning on Tuesday. He has a 1.93 ERA in five appearances this season. "We're hoping he'll be ready when the 10 days are up or close to it," said Reds manager Bryan Price on Friday. "I talked to Tony yesterday and, if it's just the 10 days, he'll still probably need at least one rehab outing, just to be sure."

OF Phillip Ervin, the Reds' first-round draft choice in 2013, was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. Ervin made 441 appearances in the minor leagues before being promoted to the big leagues. "I was kind of shocked," Ervin said. "I didn't know how to act. I was like, Is this really happening? The emotions kind of all built up. I've been so close. Now, I'm finally achieving it. It's your life's goal." Ervin led the Bats with 11 RBIs. He also had three home runs and was batting .286 in 14 games. "This is a good way for him to break the ice and get acclimated," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He'll be in more of a bench role. This will be a valuable experience for him. I'm sure there are a lot of things he'd like to get out of the way."

RHP Homer Bailey is progressing in his throwing program but it will be a week or two before he throws off the mound. "It'll be the end of the month or the first of May before he gets on a mound," said Reds manager Bryan Price. Bailey has made only eight appearances the past three seasons due to elbow and forearm surgeries. He had a setback in spring training when bone spurs had to be removed from his right elbow.