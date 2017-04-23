RHP Rookie Davis could start Wednesday at Milwaukee, although Tim Adleman is slotted for that day for now. Davis threw 46 pitches in a bullpen session Friday and was eligible to come of the disabled list Saturday. "There's a chance he'll be ready to pitch (Wednesday)," manager Bryan Price said. "It's a contusion. It's not like it's an elbow or a shoulder. The swelling's gone. There's a chance Rookie could start that day." Davis has been on the DL since April 12 with a bruised right forearm after being struck by a pitch.

CF Billy Hamilton was given a day off Saturday after appearing in 15 of the first 17 games. Scott Schebler started in center. Hamilton is three for his last 27, but manager Bryan Price said that didn't factor into the respite. "It's just a day. I told him yesterday," Price said. "I hope our guys know that I'm not into sending messages with days off. It's just a day off. If I need to send a message, I'll confront someone instead of giving them a day off."

LHP Cody Reed had five full counts and walked five batters in his two innings Saturday against the Cubs. He was charged with seven earned runs and allowed two homers. "I've had good starts before,'' Reed said. "I'm just not executing what I need to do. We score, what, (eight) runs and we lose? That's tough." Manager Bryan Price said a decision will be made in regard to Reed who pitched well out of the bullpen, retiring his final 18 batters in three prior relief appearances before Saturday's start. "He didn't throw it nearly as well today as he had been," Price said. "It's hard to ask your bullpen to come in and go seven scoreless. It's hard to overcome two three-run homers and a grand-slam."

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla pitched five innings Saturday against the Cubs, giving up four earned runs and three hits. He walked three and struck out six. He's the first Reds reliever to pitch five innings since Keyvius Sampson on August 14, 2016 at Milwaukee.