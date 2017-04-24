RHP Ariel Hernandez was recalled from Double-A Pensacola. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Hernandez, 25, was a 2015 Rule Five Class AA draft pick from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was 1-0 with a 1.13 earned-run average in eight innings over four games with the Blue Wahoos. He had allowed four hits and one earned run with four walks and 14 strikeouts.

SS Zack Cozart was scratched from the original starting lineup with a sore left wrist. Cozart was hitting .333 (10-for-30) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and five runs batted in on the home stand and a major league-best .486 against starting pitchers going into the game.

RHP Bronson Arroyo struck out seven batters in six innings on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, giving him as many as seven strikeouts in one game for the first time since May 13, 2014, for Arizona against Washington.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla pitched five innings on Saturday against the Cubs, giving up four earned runs and three hits. He walked three and struck out six. He's the first Reds reliever to pitch five innings since Keyvius Sampson on Aug. 14, 2016 at Milwaukee.