RHP Rookie Davis will come off the disabled list to start Wednesday against Milwaukee. He sustained a bruised right forearm after being hit by a pitch by Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon on April 11. Davis has a 6.43 ERA in seven innings over two starts.

RHP Tim Adleman will have his scheduled start bumped from Wednesday in Milwaukee to Friday in St. Louis in a move prompted by RHP Rookie Davis coming off the disabled list. Adleman joined the Cincinnati rotation April 21 and held the Cubs to two runs over six innings in 6-5 loss.

LHP Cody Reed will be moved to the bullpen with RHP Rookie Davis rejoining the rotation on Wednesday. He pitched eight scoreless innings in relief to start the season before allowing seven runs over two innings in a start against the Cubs on Saturday.

C Devin Mesoraco will be activated from the disabled list either before or at some point during Cincinnati's upcoming weekend series in St. Louis, according to manager Bryan Price. Recovering from right hip surgery, Mesoraco is currently rehabbing with Double-A Pensacola, where he is 7-for-44 (.159) with one homer and three RBIs.