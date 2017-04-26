FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
April 26, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 4 months ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Barrett Astin joined the Reds on Tuesday after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. Astin will be used primarily as a long man out of the Cincinnati bullpen after being stretched to three innings with Louisville. In two previous big league stints this season. Astin has appeared in two games, covering 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Ariel Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, a day after making his big league debut. But he threw 30 pitches in 2 2/3 innings and the Reds were in need of fresh bullpen arms. Reds manager Bryan Price was confident that the 25-year-old fireballer would be back at some point this season.

SS Zack Cozart had two hits including his seventh double of the season Tuesday at Milwaukee, extending his hitting streak to five games. Cozart has a hit in 16 of his 18 games this season and has been especially good on the road, where he's batting .474 with four runs, four doubles, three triples and an RBI in 19 at-bats with six walks.

LHP Tony Cingrani reported "zero pain" as he continues rehabbing an oblique injury, manager Bryan Price said Tuesday. Cingrani was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering the injury Thursday and did not travel with the team to Milwaukee. He's eligible to return to action Friday.

