RHP Barrett Astin was sent to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Astin pitched four scoreless innings for the Reds and allowed just two hits in four appearances.

C Devin Mesoraco was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday. To open the roster spot, Cincinnati sent right-handed reliever Barrett Astin to Triple-A Louisville. Mesoraco hasn't played yet in 2017 as he recovers from last season's shoulder and hip surgeries.