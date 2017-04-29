RHP Barrett Astin was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Mesoraco. Astin appeared in four games for Cincinnati, pitching four scoreless innings and allowing two hits with three walks and a strikeout. The 25-year-old Astin, who was acquired in 2014 as part of a deadline trade that sent RHP Jonathan Broxton to Milwaukee, figures to be up again with the big club at some point.

RHP Tim Adleman pitched decently for the most part Friday night but was beaten by two three-run rallies that saw the home run ball play a key role. Adleman allowed a two-run blast by Dexter Fowler in the third inning, gave up a one-out solo shot to Jedd Gyorko in the sixth and left the game two batters later. In 5 1/3 innings, Adleman conceded six runs ( five earned), eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

RHP Bronson Arroyo gets the start Saturday, weather permitting, when Cincinnati continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Arroyo logged consecutive wins against Baltimore and the Chicago Cubs last week, pitching his best game of the year Sunday as he fanned seven in six innings, allowing only three hits and two runs with no walks. Arroyo gave up six hits and six runs on April 8 in a loss at the Cardinals, dropping him to 8-18 with a 4.84 ERA in 40 career games against them.

RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday. Bailey, who is on the 60-day disabled list and is eligible to come off June 1, made six starts for the Reds last year, going 2-3 with a 6.65 ERA. The owner of two big league no-hitters, Bailey has made only eight starts the last two years due to persistent elbow and shoulder issues.

C Devin Mesoraco (shoulder/hip) was activated Thursday off the 10-day DL and started his first game this year with the Reds on Friday night, batting seventh and going 1-for-3. The 2014 National League All-Star played in 13 games during a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola, batting .170 in 47 at-bats with a homer and three RBIs. Mesoraco has been limited to 39 games the last two seasons as injuries to both hips and his shoulder have kept him out of action.