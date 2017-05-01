LHP Amir Garrett will make his fifth start of the season on Monday as the Reds return home to play the Pirates. After winning his first two starts, the 24-year-old Garrett has lost his last two starts, against the Orioles and Brewers. Against Milwaukee, he allowed 10 runs in just 3 1/3 innings, raising his ERA from 1.83 to 5.09.

OF Adam DuVall tied his career high with four hits in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals. He also had three doubles for the first time in his career. Four of his six games with three or more hits in his career have come at Busch Stadium.

RHP Bronson Arroyo had a no-decision in his start on Sunday thanks to the Reds' rally. Arroyo had lost his last six decisions against the Cardinals and his team had lost eight consecutive decisions dating back to 2012. He allowed four runs on five hits and was knocked out of the game before recording an out in the fifth inning.

1B Joey Votto got his first career hit in six at-bats against Trevor Rosenthal on Sunday, a game-winning single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. The hit came on a 100-mph fastball.

C Devin Mesoraco did not play on Sunday but the Reds say they plan to have him catch five of the next 10 days so he will get a chance to work with each of the team's starting pitchers. Mesoraco's game on Friday night was his first in the major leagues in more than a year because of various injuries.