LHP Amir Garrett put his last start against the Brewers in the rearview mirror on Monday by allowing only two hits against the Pirates -- home runs by Andrew McCutchen and Josh Harrison. He walked three and fanned four in seven innings. "Good bounce-back game for me," Garrett said. "Last game, everything was up. I had a good bullpen, everything was down, and it just worked from there." Monday was Garrett's fifth career start. He began his career with 12 straight scoreless innings, leaving one rough outing as the blip on the radar. "You learn a lot about young pitchers when they get punched in the mouth for the first time," manager Bryan Price said. "You don't have to reinvent yourself. I don't think lack of confidence is an issue with Amir, or that one game could change how he feels about himself."

CF Billy Hamilton reached base three times Monday night and stole three bases. He had a few good at-bats, so when he stepped to the plate in the 10th inning against the Pirates' Daniel Hudson with the winning run on second, he looked to put a good swing on a 2-2 pitch. Hamilton blooped the pitch from Hudson over leaping 1B Josh Bell into right field, lifting the Reds to a 4-3 win. "Josh is a tall guy over there," Hamilton said. "I was just hoping it would get over his head. It's a big win for us."

LHP Tony Cingrani hasn't started throwing yet, but he expects to this week. Cingrani has been on the disabled list since April 21 because of oblique soreness. "He's not recreating any soreness currently," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "I think we thought there was a chance he could initiate his throwing program late this past week. That didn't happen, but I would anticipate that would be initiated relatively soon on the front end of this homestand." Cingrani has allowed one earned run in 4 2/3 innings with a walk and five strikeouts over five appearances.

LF Adam Duvall hit a go-ahead three-run home run Monday night off the Pirates' Gerrit Cole. He was coming off a career-high four-hit performance Sunday in St. Louis, a game that included three doubles. He was the first Reds player to collect three doubles in a game since Ryan Ludwick on June 15, 2014, vs. Milwaukee.