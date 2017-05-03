RHP Anthony DeSclafani was in Cincinnati on Tuesday, but just for a checkup. It was not a sign that he is close to returning. DeSclafani is on the disabled list with an elbow injury, and there is no timetable for his return. "I guess you could say it's kind of a mental break -- a breather from Arizona," he said. "I just wanted to be around the guys." DeSclafani was the Reds' projected Opening Day starter before he got injured in spring training.

LF Adam Duvall, coming off an All-Star season in his Reds debut year, is living up to his lofty expectations this season. Duvall hit a go-ahead, three-run home run Monday night off the Pirates' Gerrit Cole, his fifth homer in 11 appearances. "I don't see this kid taking a step back," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Every game he plays, I anticipate some good happening when he comes to the plate." Duvall hit 33 homers with 103 RBIs in 150 games last year. Duvall went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday.

RHP Scott Feldman retired the first six Pirates batters he faced Tuesday night, then things unraveled for the veteran. Feldman allowed seven earned runs and six hits over four innings. He walked two and struck out three. Josh Harrison's three-run home run was the big blow off Feldman in a six-run fourth. "Everything just really snowballed," Feldman said. "I've got to do a better job. The fourth inning got away from me. I had a chance to get out of it with one run, but the pitcher hits a bases-loaded grounder up the middle. I've got to do a better job, especially when the guys give me early runs."

C Devin Mesoraco has made four appearances and two starts since coming off the disabled list last Thursday. "It's been a short look, but I think he's looked great," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "His body is showing resiliency. He's moving well and throwing well, but it's a small sample size." Mesoraco went 0-for-3 Tuesday.