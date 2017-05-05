RHP Tim Adleman allowed two earned runs with a walk and a strikeout through six innings Thursday to earn his first victory of the season. He threw 88 pitches. "He went right after them," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He threw strikes, which got him through six innings in under 90 pitches."

RHP Austin Brice was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Brice began the season on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in a nerve in his right elbow. Brice experienced a significant drop in velocity during spring training. "I wasn't doing anybody any favors," he said. "I was topping out at 90 (mph) and putting a lot of effort into it." Combined at Double-A Pensacola and Louisville, Brice had a 2.77 ERA with nine strikeouts and five walks in 13 innings.

CF Billy Hamilton recorded his 200th career stolen base Thursday in the fifth inning. Hamilton reached 200 steals in 424 games, fastest in Reds history and fourth-fastest in major league history since 1900. It took Rickey Henderson 366 games to reach 200, Tim Raines 361, and Vince Coleman 280. Hamilton has 16 steals this season. "I'd hate to see him on another team," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It can get overlooked, his ability to go first to third, take the extra base. His success rate (on stolen bases) has shot through the roof."

LHP Cody Reed was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Reed had a discussion with manager Bryan Price prior to Wednesday night's game about command and throwing strikes. He then went out and walked four batters in two innings, giving him 11 walks in his past six innings. "The one thing we want to send to everybody in our organization is that you have to be able to throw strikes," Price said. "That's the No. 1 prerequisite"