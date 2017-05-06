2B Jose Peraza extended his career-high hitting streak to nine games Friday night with a first-inning single. The hitting streak is the longest active streak on the team. He also had a three-run triple giving him a career-high four RBIs on Friday. "I've been feeling good since day one," said Peraza, via an interpreter. "Sometimes things don't go the way you want it to. Hopefully now the hits start coming."

RHP Dayan Diaz was called up from Triple-A Fresno on Friday, taking the roster spot of RHP Michael Feliz, who was placed on the Family Medical Emergency list. Diaz, who has a 2.19 ERA pitching out of the bullpen for Fresno, made his major league debut last year with the Reds, but has not gotten into a game with Houston.

CF Billy Hamilton helped spark a big night for the Reds' offense going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, two walks, three runs, and two steals. According to Reds media relations, Hamilton is the first Reds player since RBI became a statistic in 1920 to produce in a game: three hits, one triple, two RBIs, two walks, four runs and two stolen bases.

LHP Tony Cingrani has resumed throwing, but he's not ready to pitch off the mound yet. He's been on the disabled list since April 21 with a strained right oblique. "We really want to focus on making sure the soreness is gone," manager Bryan Price said. "It's a challenging injury to deal with. The last thing we want to do is have it come back."

RHP Bronson Arroyo threw a season-high 95 pitches on Friday night, allowing two earned runs with one walk and four strikeouts. "Right now, the elbow feels fantastic," Arroyo said. "I'm in full big-league starting mode. Getting off to a big lead made the job a lot easier."