2B Jose Peraza batted .429 in 21 at-bats in the seventh spot in the order, after hitting just .209 in 86 at-bats batting second. Manager Bryan Price wasn't sure if the pressure of batting second got to Peraza, but says he's seen a better overall approach at the plate since he was dropped in the order on April 30. "He was swinging at pitches that weren't really good pitches to hit both early and late in the at-bat," Price said. "I think he's really just settled down. He's going to be an excellent hitter. Peraza hit sixth on Saturday and went 0-for-5 with a run and RBI.

LHP Amir Garrett (3-2) overcame a rough second inning to allow two earned runs on five hits through six frames. He walked four and fanned two in a 14-2 win over the Giants. "You have to learn how to pitch without your best stuff and command," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He had to pitch himself out of bad counts. The big cushion doesn?t guarantee you anything. He had to continue to pitch, and he did."

RF Patrick Kivlehan atoned for a dropped fly ball that led to two runs by the Giants in the second inning on Saturday. Kivlehan helped convert a key double play then proceeded to hit his first home run as a Red and collect three singles in a rare start in Saturday's 14-2 win over the Giants. "The important thing for the bench guys to take advantage of those opportunities," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It was nice to see him respond like that"

--RHP Austin Brice made his Reds debut Friday night and pitched two scoreless innings with a hit and three strikeouts in a 13-3 win over San Francisco. Brice's velocity is back to normal after inflammation in his right elbow hampered him during the spring. "He has a very unique throwing stroke, little bit lower elbow," manager Bryan Price said "There's some deception and very explosive life to his fastball. He came in pounding the strike zone (Friday) which really impressed me more than anything." Brice appeared in 15 games last season for the Marlins.

CF Billy Hamilton has been the catalyst for the Reds' offense which produced 27 runs over the two games, in which Hamilton went 6-for-10 with two triples, a double, six runs scored, four RBIs, three steals, and two walks. "When you get that kind of speed on the bases, it's tough to concentrate," said Giants starter Ty Blach, following Saturday's 14-2 Reds win. "He's swinging the bat well. It was just one of those days. When I made quality pitches, they found holes. That?s the way it goes sometimes."

RHP Raisel Iglesias isn't the Reds' designated closer because manager Bryan Price really doesn't have one. Iglesias appears comfortable in his ad-hoc role and the Reds have loosened the reigns on him as well. "When he came off the shoulder injury and we put him in the bullpen, we had a way we were going to use him with definitive days off based on how much he had thrown," Price said "Now I just look at him as a relief pitcher. We go day by day. At some point, he'll throw three days in a row. Not treating him with kid gloves anymore. Iglesias hasn't allowed a run in his past four appearances.

RHP Homer Bailey threw 30 pitches on Friday and the reports were positive. "It went well," Reds manager Bryan Price said. Bailey is on a schedule to throw every third day and will throw again Monday. Bailey has made only 31 appearances the past three seasons due to multiple arm surgeries.