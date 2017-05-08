RHP Barrett Astin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday to fill the roster spot of Amir Garrett, who was optioned to Triple-A, and give the Reds an extra bullpen arm. It's Astin's fourth stint with the Reds this season. He allowed two hits with three walks and one strikeout in four innings.

LHP Amir Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday with the intention of limiting his innings so he's available as a starter in September if needed. Garrett (3-2, 4.25 ERA) has thrown 36 innings in six starts. He tossed 144 2/3 innings in the minors last year. With two off days in the next eight days, the Reds can afford to go with a four-man rotation. "Amir's been our most effective starter to this point. But the thing we've had to keep our mind's eye on is his overall innings for the year," said manager Bryan Price. "We prepared all of our young guys for this scenario. I think we made a smart decision and he'll be back in relative short order." Garrett will do bullpen work while at Louisville to stay fresh.

CF Billy Hamilton is playing at a high level to help spark the Reds to a five-game winning streak. He reached base and scored in the first inning for the third straight game on Sunday. He tripled in the second to become the first Reds player to triple in three straight games since Deion Sanders in 1997. He went 1-for-3 with a triple, walk and run on Sunday.

RHP Scott Feldman pleaded his case to manager Bryan Price to pitch the ninth inning on Sunday despite having 106 pitches after eight. "I just asked if it was negotiable or not," Feldman said. "A lot of times it's not, so you don't bother. I got a little bit of a second wind in the eighth. He showed some confidence in me, which is nice." Feldman delivered with a 13-pitch, 1-2-3 inning to close out his third-career shutout in a 4-0 win over the Giants. "He had earned it," Price said. "I had him coming out after eight innings. He said he felt great. I talked about it with (pitching coach) Mack Jenkins. His pitch count was OK, we had (Raisel) Iglesias behind him." Feldman (2-3) walked one with five strikeouts for his fifth career complete game. His last shutout came on Aug. 30, 2014, vs. the Texas Rangers while he was a member of the Houston Astros. "I haven't had too many of them in my career," Feldman said. "It's a good feeling."