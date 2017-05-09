RHP Rookie Davis, one of the Yankees' top pitching prospects before being traded to Cincinnati in exchange for Aroldis Chapman, allowed five runs, four earned, and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings Monday night. Davis (1-2) retired six straight and struck out the side in the fourth, but the damage was done, mostly on his slider. "It's a work in progress," said Davis of his slider. "I've only been throwing it for two months. It's a matter of finding the right release point. Location-wise, it has to be better."

SS Zack Cozart said he's feeling 100 percent physically this season for the first time in a long time, and it shows. "The biggest thing is having my legs underneath me," said Cozart, who hit his second home run of the season in Sunday's win over the Giants. He has a five-game hitting streak. "He's seeing the ball better and identifying good pitches to hit," said manager Bryan Price. "I'm sure there's a physical element that goes with that, too."

LHP Brandon Finnegan will start throwing next weekend. He's been on the disabled list since April 16 with a right shoulder strain. "He's a ways away from throwing off of a mound," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "There hasn't been any feeling of that (pain) sensation." Finnegan is among the Reds' most promising young pitching prospects and a key part of the 2015 deal that sent Johnny Cueto to the Royals.

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara singled as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning Monday night, giving him hits in seven straight plate appearances, the longest by a Reds player since Steve Selsky, who had hits in seven straight plate appearances last September. No Reds batter has produced hits in more than seven consecutive plate appearances since Bip Roberts in 1992.