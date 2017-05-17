2B Jose Peraza was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored. He has consecutive multi-hit games for the first time this season.

SS Zack Cozart went 2-for-5 with a homer, run scored, RBI and a walk. He's now homered in five straight games at Wrigley Field, the first visiting player to do so since Albert Pujols in 2007. Cozart has now hit safely in eight straight games at Wrigley dating back to April 13, 2015.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. Finnegan has been on the disabled list since April 16 with a right shoulder strain.

1B Peter O'Brien was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals and optioned to Triple-A Louisville. O'Brien has been designated for assignment by the Royals on Wednesday. In 27 games for Triple-A Omaha this year, he hit .162/.235/.276 with three homers and six RBIs. He had brief stints in the majors with Arizona in 2015 and 2016.

RHP Bronson Arroyo (3-3) pitched five innings and allowed five runs, eight hits, two walks and struck out one while giving up two home runs in Tuesday's losing effort. The game was Arroyo's 34th career appearance, 32nd start against the Cubs and 17th all-time at Wrigley Field.

RHP Scott Feldman (2-3, 3.59 ERA) starts against his former club for the first time in Wednesday's second game. He pitched for the Cubs for half of the 2013 season before a mid-season trade to the Baltimore Orioles that sent right-handers Jake Arrieta and reliever Pedro Strop to the Cubs. The Reds' Opening Day starter last month, Feldman will make his ninth start and is coming off last Friday's 3-2 loss at San Francisco in a game that lasted 17 innings. He worked seven innings of that, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one.