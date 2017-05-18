RHP Nefi Ogando (strained right hand) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 24, retroactive to March 30. In five spring-training outings for the Reds, Ogando allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

LHP Amir Garrett (3-2, 4.25 ERA) is expected to be added to the Reds roster and make the start in Thursday's series finale. Garrett made six starts for the Reds through May 6, went down to Triple-A Louisville and worked two innings -- striking out all six batters he faced -- last Friday against Charlotte in a 5-2 loss.

RHP Tim Adleman is scheduled to return to action and start Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. He had to leave last Sunday's game against the Giants after just one inning due to a stiff neck. He's 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA in six appearances (five starts) to date.

SS Zack Cozart was 3-for-5 and homered in his fifth consecutive game at Wrigley Field to tie a ballpark record. Cozart is the third visiting player to do so and it marks the eighth time this has been accomplished. Houston's Carlos Beltran was the last (June 29-Aug. 27, 2004). Cozart has now also hit safely in nine straight games at Wrigley.

RHP Scott Feldman (2-4) worked just 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on five hits. He walked three and struck out four while throwing 88 pitches. "Too many pitches, bad command tonight, so I've got some stuff to work on and iron it out for next time," Feldman said. "You've got able to hit your spots and make pitches and just didn't do that today.