LHP Amir Garrett (3-3) was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. He made his first career start against the Cubs and pitched fewer than six innings and allowed more than two earned runs for just the second time this season. He was hit for five first-inning runs, including a Javier Baez grand slam. "He was really down, like he had a lot of those really low bounced fastballs and then the changeup and breaking ball were elevated," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "Just watching the pitches on replay you could see the location misses. He just wasn't sharp."

SS Zack Cozart was 2-for-5 but missed a shot at history. A home run would have made him the only player to ever hit homers in six consecutive games at Wrigley Field. His five homers shared the all-time lead with six other players entering Thursday's game. He's just the third visiting team player with homers in five consecutive games.

CF Billy Hamilton (2-for-5 with a double and RBI) extended his career-best on-base streak to 18 games. He drove in a run with an RBI two-base hit in the Reds' four-run seventh. Hamilton is a .297 batter in 46 games against the Cubs.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1, 4.85 ERA) makes his third appearance and second start of the season on Friday as the Reds host Colorado to open a three-game weekend series. It will be his first career appearance against the Rockies. He started the Reds' 3-1 loss at San Francisco on May 13 and threw a career-high eight innings.