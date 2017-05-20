RHP Anthony DeSclafani is expected to begin a throwing program on Sunday. "I can start feeling like a ballplayer again, putting on a glove and throwing,) DeSclafani said. "It would be pretty (bad) for anybody to go through this. Hopefully, last year and this year will be the last time I have to deal with it." DeSclafani was the Reds' projected Opening Day starter before suffering an elbow injury late in Spring Training.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, on the disabled list since April 16 with a strained left trapezius muscle threw off flat ground Friday. "He threw aggressively and felt great," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "I think it's realistic that he'll be back on a mound in relatively short order." Finnegan is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla had overcome a rough first inning against the Rockies on Friday night, but things unraveled for him in the sixth. After being struck on the hand attempting a bunt in the fifth, Bonilla allowed three straight hits including Alexi Amarista's three-run home run.Bonilla allowed two runs on three hits and also hit a batter in the first. But, he gave up only one hit over the next four innings with two walks and two strikeouts before the fateful sixth. Bonilla said following the game that he wouldn't use getting hit on the hand as an excuse. Reds manager Bryan Price said Bonilla insisted he was fine after being hit. "I walked all the way down to first base, and (Bonilla) was telling (trainer) Steve Baumann, 'No problem. No problem. No problem. I?m good,'" Price said. "I can't tell you that the runs he gave up were due to the hand."

RHP Homer Bailey is getting close to throwing live batting practice at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. If all goes well, Bailey could throw a camp game on May 24. Bailey has made only eight appearances the past two seasons due to multiple elbow surgeries.

C Devin Mesoraco has been dealing with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to the starting lineup on Saturday or Sunday. "Typically, once they say they're 100 percent, we like to give them one more day, especially with injuries like a hamstring," Reds manager Bryan Price. Mesoraco has hit safely in six of his past eight games. He struck out as a pinch-hitter Friday night.