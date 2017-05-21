RHP Nefi Ogando was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday. He suffered a setback in his recovery from a thumb injury when he experienced shoulder stiffness. "He's going to be shut down from throwing for several days," Reds manager Bryan Price said.

C Stuart Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right hamstring. Cincinnati has been carrying three catchers, resulting in sparse playing time for Turner, who has made five starts this season. His last was April 24. He ha gone hitless in nine at-bats since.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday to give the Reds an extra arm out of the bullpen. He then went out and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up his first major-league victory against the Rockies. "Couldn't have asked for anything better," Wojciechowski said. "To be home for almost a month without a job and to have this day happen, I'm on cloud nine. After the first pitch, it was just baseball. I was able to calm down. I was just trying to attack the zone and get quick outs." He was told of the move during the 17th inning of Triple-A Louisville's 18-inning loss to Columbus. That was about 1:30 a.m. EDT. "I got about five hours of sleep," Wojciechowski said. "I'm good to go. I'm really excited for the opportunity." He went to spring training camp with the Diamondbacks before being released March 28. He went home for three weeks and waited for his chance. On April 21, he was signed by the Reds to a minor-league deal. He posted a 1.40 ERA in five Triple-A starts before being brought up to help with the Reds' desperate bullpen situation.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla had a precautionary X-ray on his right hand, which was negative. Bonilla was struck on his throwing hand with a pitch while attempting to bunt in the fifth inning on Friday night. In the sixth inning, Bonilla allowed three straight hits, including Alexi Amarista's three-run homer.

RHP Homer Bailey threw two 15-pitch simulated innings on Friday in Arizona with no issues. He remains on track to throw a camp game on May 24. Bailey has made only eight appearances the past two seasons due to multiple elbow surgeries.

C Devin Mesoraco returned to the Reds' lineup in a big way on Saturday after missing four games with a sore hamstring. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Mesoraco has hit safely in seven of nine appearances. He began the season on the disabled list after hip and shoulder surgeries and was activated April 27.