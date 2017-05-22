C Stuart Turner isn't expected to miss more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with his sore hamstring. "We think the 10 days probably will be enough," said Red manager Bryan Price. Turner injured himself during the ninth inning on Friday while retrieving a ball and throwing to first to complete a strikeout.

SS Zack Cozart was kept out of Sunday's lineup due to a lingering issue with his right wrist, which he injured earlier this season. "We're just trying to pay attention to it," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He should be good to go (Monday). We're pretty optimistic about that. Just paying attention to the fact that it has been bothering him a little bit and we're addressing that." Cozart has a five-game hitting streak and remains the subject of trade rumors.

RHP Bronson Arroyo said he feels better physically than he has all season. "That's what's funny about this game," he said following Sunday's game in which he allowed four solo home runs, including one by Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland on a 71 mph slider. He gave up six earned runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. "I think it came down the location of the pitches," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Even though you're aware of the speed, when his breaking ball has teeth, it's a tough pitch to hit. When you hang them, they tend to be exploited. Today, he wasn't quite as acute with his offspeed pitches."

1B Joey Votto hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning on Sunday, giving him 233 homers in his career. That ties him with former Reds outfielder Jay Bruce for seventh on the club's all-time list. He has hit safely in 12 of 14 games.