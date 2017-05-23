RF Scott Schebler went hitless in 13 straight at-bats last week but only struck out twice. Schebler figured it was just a matter of time before a few of those hard-hit balls would start to find gaps. He was right. On Monday night, Schebler homered for the third straight game for the first time in his career. The first-inning homer on Monday was his sixth hit in 10 at-bats since ending the skid. "It's like I told you guys, I felt like I was hitting the ball well," Schebler said. "I try not to read too much into (the home runs). I'm just trying not to do too much with it, just keep swinging and performances like this will happen."

SS Zack Cozart returned to the lineup Monday after missing Sunday's game due to a lingering issue with his right wrist which he injured earlier this season. "We're just trying to pay attention to it," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He should be good to go (Monday). We're pretty optimistic about that. Just paying attention to fact that it has been bothering him a little bit and we're addressing that." Cozart extended his hitting streak to six games with a seventh-inning single Monday.

LHP Brandon Finnegan plans to throw a 20-pitch bullpen on Tuesday, then 35 pitches on Saturday. He's expected to have three bullpen sessions, a live batting practice session, then go out on minor league rehab. "I'm excited," said Finnegan, who's been on the disabled list since April 16 with a shoulder strain. "We've been on kind of a soft track, but I feel great. I'm ready to go." Finnegan is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this season.

RHP Scott Feldman struck out the first five batters he faced Monday night, four swinging. Jose Ramirez was the only Indians batter to put the ball in play in the first two innings and he was retired on a diving catch by Billy Hamilton to end the second. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings with two walks and nine strikeouts.

C Devin Mesoraco missed four games with a sore hamstring, but has started the past two games, going 4-for-8 with a double, homer, and two RBIs. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games. He returned this season after making only 39 appearances the past two seasons due to hip and shoulder surgeries. While the offense has been a plus, the most encouraging thing for Mesoraco is that he's been able to start behind the plate four consecutive days four times this season with no physical issues. "He's been agile and throwing well," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "I think he gets better every day he's out there."