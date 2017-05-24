LHP Amir Garrett got pounded by the Indians, who collected seven hits and four homers in five innings Tuesday. Garrett threw 99 pitches, 59 strikes, and earned a no-decision when the Reds rallied from a 7-3 deficit to tie the score in the seventh. "When he's really good, he throws three pitches for strikes to both sides of the plate," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He didn't have the ability to cluster pitches for strikes today. He's a young pitcher learning the ropes and how to manage his stuff. I thought he had good stuff."

LHP Tony Cingrani (right oblique strain) threw around 30 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday. He will remain in Cincinnati and throw one more bullpen session to see if he is ready for a couple of rehab starts. Cingrani has been on the disabled list since April 21. He has a 1.93 ERA in five appearances.

LHP Brandon Finnegan (left shoulder strain) threw 21 pitches in a bullpen session on Tuesday. He plans to throw around 35 on Saturday. "It went really well," Reds manager Bryan Price said. Finnegan is expected to have three bullpen sessions, a live batting practice session, then go out on minor league rehab. Finnegan has been on the disabled list since April 16. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this season.

RHP Scott Feldman struck out the first five batters he faced Monday night. He wound up allowing one run and four hits in six innings. It was the kind of outing the Reds, and in particular their bullpen, desperately needed. They key for Feldman is stringing a few of those together. "He's got that big breaking ball and he used it," Reds manager Bryan Price said on Tuesday. "It's nothing mechanical. He just has to have the full arsenal. Scott's been willing to hear what (pitching coach) Mack (Jenkins) and the catchers are telling him, and he has the physical ability and the aptitude to utilize it." Feldman is 3-4 with a 3.99 ERA in 10 starts.