2B Jose Peraza's fifth inning single extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games. That's the longest hitting streak by a Reds player this season. Peraza is hitting .325 during the streak.

SS Zack Cozart was the hero for the Reds in an at-bat that initially he wouldn't have gotten because the game appeared to be over. But when an apparent game-ending double play was overturned, Cozart made the most of it, stroking a two-out, two-run ninth inning single off Cleveland closer Cody Allen that lifted the Reds to a 4-3 victory. "Anytime you can snatch a win late versus their best guy, that's a big win," Cozart said.

OF Billy Hamilton, who was running on the pitch, scored all the way from first base on SS Zack Cozart's two-out, two-run single to left field in the ninth inning. "I don't know that anyone else in baseball but Billy scores on that hit," Manager Bryan Price said.

OF Adam Duvall's two-run homer in the fourth inning off RHP Trevor Bauer was his 10th of the year. The Reds are the only team in the majors with four players with 10 or more home runs. The other Reds players in double figures in homers are OF Scott Schebler (13), 1B Joey Votto (12), and 3B Eugenio Suarez, (10).

1B Joey Votto was 1-for-4 with a walk. Votto has reached base safely in 27 consecutive games. That's the longest streak in the majors this season. Votto is hitting .351 during that span.