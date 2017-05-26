LHP Amir Garrett was placed on the disabled list with right hip inflammation. Garrett was 3-3 with a 6.00 ERA in eight starts for the Reds this year.

RHP Tim Adleman will start Friday’s game in Philadelphia. Adleman was the scheduled starter for Thursday’s game in Cleveland that was postponed. In six starts, he is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA. In one career start against the Phillies, Adleman is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. In that game he pitched five innings, giving up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

RHP Jake Buchanan was claimed off waivers by the Reds from the Cubs on Thursday. Buchanan, 27, appeared in two games (one start) with the Cubs and was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA. In six innings, he gave up one run on three hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. In eight starts for Chicago’s Triple-A Iowa affiliate, Buchanan was 2-2 with a 4.75 ERA. In 41 2/3 innings he gave up 49 hits with 29 strikeouts and 19 walks.

1B/OF Peter O‘Brien was designated for assignment. O‘Brien, claimed off waivers by the Reds from Kansas City on May 16, was 4-for-20 with one home run and two RBIs at Triple-A Louisville.