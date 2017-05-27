2B Jose Peraza extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Friday night. Peraza went 1-for-4 and knocked in two runs with a two-out single in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old is hitting .318 during the streak.

OF Scott Schebler hit his 14th home run, which moved him into a tie for third on the list of major league home run leaders. Schebler, who had 12 career homers entering this season, belted a solo shot off Phillies starter Aaron Nola in the second inning. Schebler has four homers in his last six games.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski will start for the Reds on Tuesday against the Blue Jays, manager Bryan Price told reporters Friday. Wojciechowski threw one-third of an inning in Friday's win over the Phillies, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk in his first appearance since May 20. The right-hander has not made a major league start this season.

CF Billy Hamilton stole two bases Friday night and now has 25 on the season -- the best mark in baseball. Hamilton drew a leadoff walk to start the game and stole second and third before scoring on a Joey Votto groundout.

Cincinnati claimed RHP Jake Buchanan off waivers Thursday, designated 1B/OF Peter O'Brien for assignment and moved LHP Amir Garrett to the 10-day disabled list with right hip inflammation. Buchanan was with the team in Friday's series-opener in Philadelphia, but did not pitch. Buchanan, who has made 24 career major League appearances, had a 1.50 ERA in two games with the Cubs this season.

