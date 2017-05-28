SS Zack Cozart went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and a walk Saturday against the Phillies. It was the first time this season Cozart had four hits in a game, and it was his 15th multi-hit game of the season. Cozart leads the team in batting average (.355) and hits (54).

CF Billy Hamilton stole a base after reaching on a bunt single in the first inning Saturday against the Phillies. It was Hamilton's third swiped bag of the series and his 26th of the season -- a mark which leads the majors. Hamilton, who has been caught stealing just three times in 2017, had 58 steals a season ago, but did not record his 26th steal until July 18.

2B Scooter Gennett went 2-for-4 with an RBI double Saturday against the Phillies. It was the continuation of a strong stretch at the plate for the 27-year-old. Gennett has eight hits in his last 18 at-bats (a .444 batting average).

1B/OF Peter O'Brien was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Saturday after the Reds designated him for assignment Thursday. O'Brien, who appeared in 28 games for the Diamondbacks last season, played in just five games for the Reds' Triple-A affiliate in Louisville.