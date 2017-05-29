2B Jose Peraza extended his hitting streak to 13 games in Sunday's series finale. It's the best streak of the 23-year-old's career. Peraza went 2-for-5 on Sunday and led off the game with a single.

OF Scott Schebler hit his 15th home run of the season Sunday. The blast tied Schebler for the National League lead in home runs with Washington's Bryce Harper. Schebler homered twice in the series against the Phillies, and has five in his last eight games.

IF/OF Darnell Sweeney was acquired by the Reds from the Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Sweeney, 26, made his major league debut in 2015 with the Phillies, hitting .176 in 98 plate appearances. With Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, he hit .227 in 131 PA. He has played second base, third base, shortstop, and all three outfield positions.

OF Patrick Kivlehan made his first start since May 19 on Sunday as CF Billy Hamilton was held out of the starting lineup to rest. Kivlehan went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and is hitting .250 this season.

C Stuart Turner (strained right hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

SS Zack Cozart boasts an 11-game hitting streak. Cozart had a 1-for-5 showing Sunday and went 6-for-13 in the series.

OF Adam Duvall hit two home runs Sunday, his 12th and 13th of the season. Duvall is one of four Reds players to have at least 10 homers this season. Sunday marked the fourth multi-homer game of his career and first of 2017.

OF/1B Peter O'Brien was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds Saturday. He was optioned to Double-A Frisco Sunday and the will be assigned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. RHP Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the roster.