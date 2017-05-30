RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will become the fifth rookie and the 10th pitcher overall to start a game for the Cincinnati Reds this season when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. He earned his first major league victory May 20 when he made his Reds' debut when he pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies. He is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in five starts this season at Triple-A Louisville. He has never faced the Blue Jays, the team that drafted him in the compensation round of the 2010 draft. He was included in the multiplayer deal with the Houston Astros in 2012 that brought J.A. Happ to Toronto. Happ will start Tuesday for the Blue Jays.

CF Billy Hamilton beat out a bunt single to open the game Monday, stole second, took third on a groundout and scored on OF Adam Duvall's single in the 17-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 27 stolen bases for the season to lead the major leagues.

LHP Tony Cingrani (right oblique strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Dayton. Cingrani has been on the disabled list since April 21. He has a 1.93 ERA in five appearances.

OF Adam Duvall had an RBI single and a solo homer in the 17-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Monday. He has five homers over his past five games after going 15 games without one. His 14 homers lead the Reds. He has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla pitched a career-low 2 1/3 innings Monday in his start against the Toronto Blue Jays. He matched his career high by allowing six runs in the 17-2 loss to Toronto. He allowed three hits and five walks and is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA.

1B Joey Votto, a Toronto native and resident, was presented with the Tip O'Neill Award for individual and team accomplishments by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. It is the sixth time he has received the award. Votto caught a ceremonial first pitch from his senior baseball coach Steve (Whitey) Breitner, who was honored by the Blue Jays to his dedication to the game in Toronto.