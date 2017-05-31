RHP Tim Adleman (3-2, 4.95 era) will face the Toronto Blue Jays for the first time in his career Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at the Rogers Centre. He allowed one hit and two walks over eight innings Friday when he got the win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He retired 21 of his final 23 batters in the game. He is 3-1 with a 5.11 ERA in May.

C Stuart Turner (strained right hamstring) was 1-for-3 Sunday with one RBI in his first game on his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Louisville. He has been on the DL since May 20. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI Tuesday, catching seven innings for Louisville.

RHP Jackson Stephens was recalled from Triple-A Louisville Tuesday and RHP Robert Stephenson was optioned to Louisville. Stephens was 3-3 with a 5.79 ERA in 10 starts with Louisville. When he pitches for the Reds, he will become the 22nd pitcher and 11th rookie pitcher used this season by the Reds. He will be the ninth Reds player to make his major league debut.

SS Zack Cozart hit two home runs Tuesday in the 6-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the third two-homer game of his career. He has three homers after seven games on the road trip and is batting 9-for-23 (.391) with six RBIs.

RHP Robert Stephenson was optioned to Triple-A Louisville Tuesday and RHP Jackson Stephens was recalled from Louisville. Stephenson was 0-2 with an 8.03 ERA in 13 games with the Reds. He allowed 10 hits and seven runs (six earned) in two innings Monday in the 17-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

LHP Tony Cingrani (strained right oblique) allowed a walk in one inning (24 pitches) Monday in his first rehabilitation assignment with Class A Dayton. He has been on the DL since April 21. He is scheduled to pitch again Thursday for Triple-A Louisville.