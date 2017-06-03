RHP Bronson Arroyo matched his season low in runs allowed with two and season high in innings with six on Friday night. "He did a nice job of staying away from the middle of the plate," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "I know he's feeling better. Six innings, two runs -- I'll take that all year."

C Devin Mesoraco worked before the game Friday night with Reds hitting coach Don Long on an adjustment, then snapped a 0-for-15 slump in the best possible way, leading off the 10th inning with his first career walkoff home run in the 3-2 win over Atlanta.