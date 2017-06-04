RF Scott Schebler left Saturday's game in the sixth inning with a strained left shoulder after making a diving grab on Nick Markakis' line drive. "It was a stinger," Schebler said. "My shoulder went numb and didn't go away fast. It won't be a long-term thing." On Friday night, he robbed Brandon Phillips of an extra-base hit in the third inning with a leaping grab on the run. "You combine that with a couple of plays he made in Toronto, he's played sensational defense," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He's exceeded expectations tenfold."

LHP Amir Garrett is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves. Garrett has been on the disabled list with hip inflammation since May 25. "We had to get through (Friday), make sure he threw his bullpen and had some recovery time," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "There were no issues with hip, no issues with his arm. Looking forward to having him back."

LHP Brandon Finnegan will throw two innings on Tuesday in Arizona. He's expected to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment by June 10. Finnegan has been on the disabled list since April 16 with a shoulder strain. He's 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts this season.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla is better served in long relief, said Reds manager Bryan Price. So with left-hander Amir Garrett back from the disabled list, Bonilla will assume that role. Price said Bonilla's changeup/fastball combo is a good fit in the bullpen.

RHP Scott Feldman struggled with his control through the first four innings on Saturday afternoon, but two inning-ending double plays helped him escape. He wasn't as fortunate in the fifth inning when Matt Adams hit his first career grand slam. Feldman allowed five runs (four earned) with three walks and three hit batters.