LHP Amir Garrett was activated from the 10-day disabled list after missing over a week with hip inflammation. He is struggling to get back on track after an eye-catching start to his career. He allowed nine runs and seven hits in a career-low 2 2/3 innings Sunday. He 1-4 with a 9.08 ERA in his last seven starts after logging a 1.42 ERA while winning his first two starts.

RHP Jackson Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Louisville before Sunday s game to make room on the roster for LHP Amir Garrett. Stephens didn't make any appearances after being recalled Tuesday.

SS Zack Cozart remains blazing hot after tying a career high with five RBIs Sunday. Cozart hit two home runs and a triple. boosting his overall average to .344. He's reached base safely in 26 consecutive appearances. It is the longest by a Cincinnati shortstop since Barry Larkin also reached in 26 straight games in 2000.

RHP Jake Buchanan saved the Reds bullpen on Sunday, pitching 5 1/3 innings of two-run relief after LHP Amir Garrett couldn't get through three innings.