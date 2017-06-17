RHP Tim Adleman produced a quality start Friday night against the Dodgers, but four walks and almost constant traction made it seem less so. The four walks tied a career high for Adleman, who allowed two runs on five hits in six innings over his 108 pitches. I thought he did a nice job," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "He's been our most consistent pitcher over his last five or six starts, and that's what we need. That's a good sign."

C Stuart Turner could be activated from the disabled list Sunday. "Today is the final day of 20, then he has a travel day, so he could be activated on Sunday," Reds manager Bryan Price said Friday. "We'll get through the first two games of this series, then see where we are." Turner batted .148 in 13 games but was valuable off the bench while Devin Mesoraco was rehabbing shoulder and hip injuries.

3B Eugenio Suarez was a shortstop by trade prior to being acquired by the Reds. With Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza locked into the middle infield positions, Suarez had to learn how to play third and has worked hard to become an above-average defender at the hot corner. "The transition over to third base was not rosy, but I think he's done a phenomenal job," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "I get to see him every day, and I think he and Nolan Arenado are the top two defensive players." Suarez doubled in three at-bats in Friday's game.

RHP Homer Bailey threw a bullpen Friday and is scheduled to make his next rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Monday. "He looked as good as ever," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "He needs to get more innings and get stretched out. Then we'll reassess." Bailey has made just eight starts the past two seasons due to multiple elbow surgeries.